Speech to Text for LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

leblond holiday tournament... quay jeter, malik tucker, and st. joseph christian... taking on bryce kemper and mid- buchanan...=== first quarter... hunter scaggs.. drives.. dishes.. austin molloy... the senior finishes... === and then molloy working hard in the paint again.. gets the tough two points...=== it's a back and forth first quarter for a bit.. malik tucker from long range.. he knocks down the three..=== and then kemper's team trying to lock down the lions.. but jeter gets open for a three.. both teams trading buckets...=== but then the dragons roll.. riley brill... to molloy off the glass... 19-9 after one.. and then the dragons roll... 77-48... rod elms top-5 class 2 squad taking.. also taking on st. joe christian in the opening round...=== and this one all dragons... jaele barber... to bailey gilber in transition...=== and then barber going to the hole... gets the bucket to drop... dragons out to a 9-0 run in the first quarter...=== lions trying to hang... working the ball around.. until they get the open look...=== but dragons still up double digits...=== and for the most part.. it's all mid-buch... jill rumpf from the corner... she knocks down the three.... === and then a little later.. rumpf off a steal... lays it in... dragons roll... 64-17... first boys game of the day... tim cool's crew taking on st. michael..=== this one a track meet of sorts... up the court... walker graves.. pump fakes.. defender bites... and graves goes off the glass... hornets strike first...== but the guardians with an answer... antwuan massey.. backs down his defender.. just pushes it up and in...=== st. michael led 45-43 going to the fourth.. but the hornets scratch out a four-point victory... 53-49... and the earliest game of the day... maryville girls... taking on st. michael...=== this one.. also a close one this morning...== hounds lead 25-24 at the break.. carsyn koob from mid-range... guardians come