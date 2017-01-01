Speech to Text for Christmas Decorations can Hurt Home Value

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

c1 >> welcome back. so many people spent so much time this holiday season decorating their homes that look great. and decking halls can sometimes turn off buyers and put you in a little danger during the holiday decorating season. we have some warnings as much as anything else. >> the warning is to get back to normal as quick as you can. and don't let it hang armed -- around to advertise everything you got. >> some people like to have the christmas tree up. >> having the christmas tree up is not a bad idea but leaving the presents around it is. >> you are talking with being with the realtors. >> your experience with the st. joseph police department in your past as well? >> this information comes from dual experiences. >> and you seem to have things on both sides. so we've got our presents all opened up. maybe some gift cards. maybe a new big tv. >> right. >> what are we supposed to do now if we are opening up our house trying to sell it? >> i would think among other things the boxes the gifts came in don't just throw them in the trash. tear them apart so they fit -- make them much smaller than they are and you are not advertising your 4g 50 inch hdtv. >> this is really whether your house is on the market or not? >> right. you shouldn't leave your presents telling what the trail is and stuff out of the trash barrel. destroy that stuff pretty much as well as you can before it gets to the trash can. and is nonreadable. >> so i am trying to sell my house. how much of my holiday decorations should i keep up or could i keep up for how long? >> i think you could keep it up past the normal time, the beginning of -- middle of january you are pushing it. >> you don't want someone to come and say some crazy person lives here. >> normally you get past the first of the year. >> the market has been good for homes. >> it hasn't slowed down. the winter time is usually a slow down time and when the weather man throwing weather like this -- i was in a house today showing it that was colder inside than it was outside. >> a lot of them tend to turn the electricity off. >> everything was shut off. and it was really a mess. but people are out looking at houses. >> is there a market -- is there a specific type of home people are looking for? a starter house, a mid range, versus the nicer ones? >> i think a lot of it is -- we are seeing all of it. we are seeing the starter home and the moving up in a home. all of this -- we haven't got it done yet but we want to get it done because maybe rates are going to go up and we want to get it done as soon as we can. >> want to jump while you can for sure. interest rates have gone up but they've come down. which is great. >> folks have questions for you. how can they reach you? >> they can give us a call at the st. joseph regional association of realtors and that may change here shortly, because as of -- while the office is still going to be here, we are going to be part of the kansas city association -- >> the big metro area. we are going to be the st. joseph chapter. >> your number for now? >> i believe -- >> i got to put you on the spot. >> it's one of the things i don't have at the top of my head.