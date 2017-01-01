Speech to Text for Cold Weather Closes Locations Around Town

zandt freeznig temperatures are affecting many places here in st joseph. the shops at east hills and the east hills library were without water for a few hours this afternoon. a water line located behind the former sears building burst causing response teams to shut down water at the shopping center for about 4 hours. according to missouri american water, cold temperatures caused the waterline to break near the shopping center. water was restored to the building at 4:15pm with no further complications the joyce raye patterson senior center's fitness room also closed due to issues caused by the weather.city park officials say the fitness room was below thirty degrees when they figured out the issue...and they say the cold weather caused fire sprinkler pipes to explode--forcing them to close the fitness room. (sot "the reason that we ended up having to close the entire center was, was that we lost our fire supression system which basically makes the entire facility vulnerable. if we were to have a fire, a little bit of concern for the safety and patrons that might be there.") the parks department hopes to have the fitness room open by next tuesday, january 2nd. when