Speech to Text for Community Action Partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the temperatures go down, our heat bill tends to go up if you are struggling to pay your energy bill this winter, community action partnership wants you to see them. "cap" has two low income home energy assistance programs for those who qualify... energy assistance provides a one time payment for a heating bill up to $450 dollars for the colder months... novemeber through march their energy crisis intervention program helps with gas and electrc fuel bills up to $800 dollars for those in threat of being shut off -- for months november through may. cap says anyone who thinks they may qualify should connect with them. (sot from 2016 to 2017 we're seeing almost double the amount of applicants that are qualified and are coming in. so we're just encouraging people to come in and apply. it's really easy, it's a quick process. even if you're not sure if you qualify just come on down and we can give you more information on it.) for more information or to see if you qualify, you can visit this story on kq2 dot com. if you don't qualify, cap wants you to know of some tips to keep those heat and energy bills down. first--keep your thermastat at a lower tempearture. make sure all windows and doors are sealed tight at all times--maybe consider putting in additional insulation. lastly--look into caps weatherization programs to ensure that your home is set up to properly brave the conditions. (sot ((music))<<we'll be in the