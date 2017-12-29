Speech to Text for Unzicker Blood Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

drawing to win prizes giving blood can help saves lives and one local family saw the benefits of blood donations first hand. kq2's sydnie holzfaster met with the unzicker family and has more on their story. <<<vo: looking at alva unzicker now you would think he was a normal 4 year old, but for the last two years alva has been fighting a very difficult battle. lauren unzickeralva's mother"he was diagnosed with the most common form of childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia in may 2016."vo:almost too young to talk about what was happening to him alva quickly started chemotherapy. lauren unzickeralva's mother"when he was two, he was a really late talker so he didn't even have the words to say 'there is pain in my legs'." //"his hair fell out and he had to get multiple blood transfusions. he had really intense chemo" vo:now with only a year of treatment left, alva is an active member of his preschool class and a proud big brother thanks to blood donors. lauren unzickeralva's mother"when he needed a transfusion, he would be so lethargic. he wouldn't want to play and he just would just want to lay on the couch. once he got those transfusions you could see the color and the life come back into him." vo:the unzicker family has been forever changed by the blood donors who gave while alva was receiving treatment. the family is now partnering with the community blood center to help others by hosting the miracle of giving blood drive. lauren unzicker alva's mother"when people donate blood, i know that they know it's for a good cause, but i just want to reiterate the fact that it changes our lives, and it changed his life. you can never know where that blood is going, but it's for good."sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> the unzicker family is encouraging everyone who is able to donate blood to help save a life. the miracle of giving blood drive will continue tomorrow from 11am to 4pm at the