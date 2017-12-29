Speech to Text for Chimney Sweep Fireplace Safety

>> we are all doing our best to keep warm during this cold snap-- and for some, that means lighting up the fireplace at home. while fireplaces are great features for homes and provide warmth along with a more homey atmosphere, there are also plenty of dangers associated with them that could lead to danger. kq2's adam orduna joins us live in studio with the details...along with space heaters, fireplaces are often the culprit of house fires during the winter months. emergency responders say they are called out to more of these types of fires when the temperatures dip. experts say chimney maintenance is important-- and home owners with fireplaces are recommended to get their chimney's cleaned out once a year. what might surprise some is that whether it's a wood-burning fireplace, or one that might be all gas, there can be dangers in both. (sot: steve henrichson, fire inspector: there's a few different ways, one is mechanical damage, and just old age and things just be maintained. or two not having them properly cleaned as you burn wood a creosote builds up inside and that itself can catch on fire. )(sot gary yates, chimney sweep:: ive seen some where a lady had a gas fire place and it was capped over the top of the chimney so all of the gases were actually coming back into her house as she was burning. she was actually getting carbon monoxide poising from it ") chimney sweep yates says it's also dangerous to burn wet wood. he says as it burns it can create tar that sticks to chimneys along with creosote, which also is flammable and can burn inside a chimney reporting live in studio, adam orduna, kq2, your local news leader.