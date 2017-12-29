Speech to Text for Part 2 Holiday Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

four in the nightcap... we start off with archbishop leblond and kansas city easy...ray--mon woods takes a step back and knocks down a three...===anthony conway takes the fast break... scoops it in kc east up...=== jack harvey and company come alive.. and harvey is woke... harvey takes it baseline..left hand...good....===then harvey wants one behind the arc.... knocks it down.. ===harvey steals it from conway and lays it in...leblond wins 54-- to--47.... brandt chapple and fall city take on east buchanan..===nice ball movement find owen fortney under the basket...=== ethan kilgore powers his way down low to extend the bulldog lead..===east buchanan fans excited for the hot start...== later in the game...seth kenagy gets the feed and lays it in....===falls city wasn't out of it yet....collin cook drives and gets the foul to bring it within four...===but kilgore finishes them off... bulldogs win 73-- to--64... so looking at tomorrow's leblond holiday tournament bracket... leblond meets mid-buchanan tomorrow night at 8:30... while on the other side of the bracket... it's chillicothe against east buchanan at 5:30... on the boys consolation side... st. joe christian versus kc east at 2:30... and st. michael against falls city at 11:30 tomorrow morning... east buchanan takes on host archbishop leblond...===early in the first...samantha white lays it in and draws the foul...===madison mccreary then gets her own rebound.... puts it home...===bulldogs up...fans trying to get leblond going...and they do... ===bridget lehman drills the three pointer...but it wouldnt be enough... east buchanan finishes off leblond by final of 54--to--36... and the other game tonight... falls city girls taking on rock port...=== blue jays jumped out to a quick lead in this one... 13-0.. but falls city fights back... cant find the bottom of the net... until the third time is the charm... ellicyn gilkerson with the putback... === but blue jays too much today.. kelcie gaines with the and one... == and then gaines.. drives baseline... off the glass... == and then gaines... yet again.. from long range.. that's good.. on the girls side of things... winners bracket... east buchanan and maryville at 7 tomorrow night... and mid- buchanan takes on rock at 4 tomorrow afternoon.. and on the consolation side... leblond and st. michael at 1... and falls city and st. joe christian kick things off at