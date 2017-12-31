Speech to Text for Wind Chill Warning Until Noon on Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

<<temperatures will be in the single digits both tomorrow and monday before finally climbing into the teens and low 20s, which is where we'll stay through friday. there is some light to the end of the tunnel for next saturday where we could finally make it above freezing into the mid 30s. partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for the next seven days.>> thanks ryan...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá) you could be the lucky winner of over 300