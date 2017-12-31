Speech to Text for Wichita Kansas Police Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

call... which is believed to have led to the death of an innocent man in wichita, kansas. police have arrested a california man tonight for allegedly making that prank call on thursday. the incident is known as "swatting" because it led to the swat team being called to a wichita residence. abc's mark remillard with the chilling 9-1-1 call and the new details emerging about the suspect. << mark remillard reports25 year old typer barriss in custody accused of placing a fake 9/11 call.nats 911 call: "they were arguing and i shot him in the head and he's not breathing"? in a labored voice - the prankster could be heard telling 9-1-1 he shot his father and was holding his family hostage troy livingston/wichita police department: "the suspect advised he poured gasoline all over the house and he was thinking about lighting it. but when officers arrived a man identified by family as andrew finch appeared at the screen door nats body cam: "show your hands?" "walk this way"? with body cameras rolling officers instructed the 28-year old to raise his hands and walk toward them. at first they say he complied- but then moved his hands to his waist. nats - shots fired. an officer then opening fire troy livingston/wichita police department "he feared the male had just pulled a weapon from his waistband" finch's family watched in horror. lisa finch/victim's mother "my granddaughter, who witnessed the shooting and had to step over her dying uncle's body" wichita police confirming finch was unarmed- and did not make that fateful call the man accused of placing it---tyler barriss no stranger to law enforcement. he called in a bomb threat to abc station kabc-tv in 2015, which led to an evacuation of the los angeles station. barriss received a two year sentence, and was released earlier this year according to the fbi who assisted local authorities in locating him yesterday. mark remillard abc news,