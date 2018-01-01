wx_icon Saint Joseph -8°

wx_icon Maryville -9°

wx_icon Savannah -8°

wx_icon Cameron -4°

wx_icon Fairfax -11°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning Wx Alerts

Wind Chill Warning Continues Tonight

Wind Chill Warning Continues Tonight

Posted: Sun Dec 31 20:34:18 PST 2017
Updated: Sun Dec 31 20:34:18 PST 2017
Posted By: Ryan Rose

Speech to Text for Wind Chill Warning Continues Tonight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

newscast tonight. (sot ) ryan joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<highs tomorrow will only be in the single digits, but we'll climb into the teens on tuesday. we'll stay in the teens through thursday. on friday, we'll reach the low 20s and for next weekend, we could actually make it into the mid to upper 30s for both saturday and sunday. mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, with a chance of precipitation next sunday.>> thanks ryan...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) still ahead at ten... some

Most Popular Stories

Community Events