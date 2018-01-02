wx_icon Saint Joseph -8°

wx_icon Maryville -6°

wx_icon Savannah -8°

wx_icon Cameron

wx_icon Fairfax -7°

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Wind Chill Advisory

Wind Chill Advisory

Posted: Mon Jan 01 16:26:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 01 16:26:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Rose

Speech to Text for Wind Chill Advisory

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bursting. kq2's ryan rose is joining us now... <<we'll make it into the upper teens and low 20s for the next few days through friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. the low 30s are in store on saturday also with partly cloudy skies. on sunday, we can expect our temperatures to climb into the low 40s with a chance for rain showers. the low to mid 30s returns on monday with partly cloudy skies.>> chris joins us now for sports...

Most Popular Stories

Community Events