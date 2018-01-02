Speech to Text for American Red Cross New Year 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we head into the first week way to give back to the community... veronica courter from the american red cross joins us now to explain 1 means a new you and a new way to give back. a chance to refocus. >> just like you said. the year is coming to an end and hopefully some people are setting resolutions to better themselves in the new year. and we hope that that includes the red cross and i invite them to come out and talk with us a little about volunteer opportunities. >> volunteer opportunities and there's lots of different ways people can volunteer for the red cross. >> absolutely. 90% of our work is carried out by volunteers. and whether that means members of the military and families, veterans, emergency preparedness education. even disaster relief and that doesn't always mean reporting hurricanes or wildfires as what is happening in the news lately, but even local house fires. you know, helping out and what better way to -- >> there are dozens of those within the northwest missouri region. >> absolutely. >> and you said hurricanes and the fires, not everyone can afford to go away for two weeks certainly, but those that might be able to -- i know that some of your volunteers that do some of this may be retired maybe think they couldn't physically handle a two-week trip to do all they do. but there are plenty of ways to volunteer on these relief report the house fires, flooding. what better way to improve yourself than to assist families having the worst day of their life at that moment. >> and you have volunteers that go on the trip as well. disaster after disaster. it must be rewarding for them as well. >> absolutely. >> how can folks help out in 2018? >> we can go to www.redcross.org and they can click on being a volunteer. there they will build their volunteer profile, select the positions they are interested in doing and no need to have any experience or specific skill set. the red cross offers free training for the positions available. >> i've gone through the process myself. for anything you might ask them to do there is a training before that. you get certified with a card a lot of times and then you are ready to go. but certainly a rewarding experience. educational and eye opening if you go out to some of