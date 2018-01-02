Speech to Text for Eating Healthier in the New Year

>> the new year is a great way to reset, especially if you are looking to lose a few pounds and a great place to start is in the kitchen. it's no secret that eating a balanced diet will help improve your over all health. try going meatless one day a week. plant based diets are linked with a lower risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, type ii diabetes and cancer. going meatless one day a week can make a difference. according to registered dietitian sharon palmer, going meatless just one day a week can increase your intake of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. if you love lasagna, skip the meat and add peppers. taco tuesday fan? opt for serving black beans or tofu. and if you love indian food, swap the chicken masala for the chickpea masala. people often start their best behaviors at the beginning of the week, so pick one day to go plant-based and stick to it! 'meatless mondays' has a nice ring to it. i'm reid binion.