Speech to Text for Rough 2017 for SJSD

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

come to an end of 2017... it was another rough year for the st. joseph school district. though more internal changes were made and the board of education made greater steps toward transparency with the public, there were still plenty of bad headlines. kq2's alan van zandt has a year in review for the sjsd. <<many of the sins of the past came back to haunt the st. joseph school district in 2017. it was a year of paying for past mistakes.at the top of the list was former superintendent and board member dan colgan.colgan was sent to prison for a year and forced to repay more than $660,000 he defrauded from the state's teacher retirement fund that was discovered as part of a two year fbi investigation. also this spring, we got our first glimpses into a part of that more than 3,300 page fbi report. in a kq2 exclusive we learned more about the secret stipend policy for administrators that was the tip of the iceberg to all of the other district problems that were later uncovered. board member chris danford resigned, then campaigned alongside former board member eric bruder against a school tax increase.>>the public listened to them -- they showed they had not yet forgiven the district. the tax question failed resoundingly by a 72-28 percent margin.that decision left the district hurting even more for revenue after deficit spending for several years. to try and balance the books, the board decided to close two elementary schools as part of making more than $8 million in cuts. also, the district ends the year looking for a new chief administrator after current superintendent robert newhart announced that this would be his final year.>> there will be some new faces on the board of education in 2018. three seats are open for the vote to be held in february. . 2017