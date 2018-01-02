Speech to Text for Jerry Murphy Passes Away

service to his country and his community... it is with a heavy heart we announce that commandant jerry murphy has passed away. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on murphy's life of service to st. joseph veterans and their families. <<<nat sound-tapsvo: an american soldier and a local hero will be put to rest in st. joseph.after years of service to his country and dedicated service to the veterans of st. joseph commandant jerry murphy of detachment 180 has passed away. amy perry marine corp league "jerry is what we refer to in the marines as one of those good ole salty dogs and he is one of a kind."vo:jerry served in the marines and later rose to the rank of league commandant for detachment 180 in st. joseph richard hardyacting commandant detachment 180"the commandant means that he is in charge of his detachment, the safety of his people and most of all the community."vo: a dedicated marine, jerry took pride in his country and in his service. amy perry marine corp league "everytime he would see the flag and see our colors he would solute, he would stand at attention and you wouldn't be surprised if you see a tear running down his face."vo: after serving in the united states marine corp jerry spent his time helping local veterans and their families. often assisting with traditional military funerals. amy perry marine corp league "it's the last thing that you can do for that individual that gave so much to their country. it is such a respect and it's such an honor to be a part of that because finally they can lay to rest and they can be at peace."vo:after years of assisting veterans family's, plans must be made to put the local hero to rest.richard hardyacting commandant detachment 180"there is nobody that can fill that man's shoes, no matter how hard we try. i can come close, but i'll never fill them." vo: friends say jerry truly lived his life in service of others, always keeping true to the marines mottorichard hardy acting commandant detachment 180"semper fidelis; always faithful, always true." sydnie holzfaster, kq2, your local news leader.>>> to help with the cost of murphy's services... there is a donation link on his obituary page. you can find that on our website,