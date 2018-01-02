Speech to Text for 2017 Top Weather Stories

big one for weather-- with tornado and hail storms, record breaking u-s hurricanes, and of course--the great american solar eclipse. kq'2 vanessa alonso wraps up our year in the atmosphere <<2017 started off not so winter-like for us. mild weather and lack of snowfall in persisted for most of the area during the winter months, causing flowers, plants and trees to bloom early. it wasn't until the weekend of march 11th when we did see some actual measurable snowfall and bitterly cold winter temperatures. the mild winter weather did give us an early start to severe weather season, on the evening of march 6th, a rare severe weather-tornado outbreak occurred across kansas and missouri. several supercells formed, which caused large hail, damaging winds and several tornadoes across the area. the most significant of these was an ef-2 tornado that impacted the smithville lake area. despite the widespread destruction, there were no fatalities.the biggest weather event of the summer and perhaps the of the year was of course on august 21st was first total solar eclipse to cross the united states from coast to coast in 99 years.the city of st. joseph was one of the main center u-s cities for the "once in a lifetime" event . they came from across the country and from around the world even though mother nature didn't do her part with cloudy skies obscuring the eclipse -- it didn't dampen people's spirits. as we went into the fall months pretty quiet around here with a lack of rainfall while other parts of the country were dealing with natural disasters. in late august, hurricane harvey made landfall in texas. setting a record for the most rainfall ever from a tropical cyclone in the continental us, at 51 inches of rain. harvey killed at least 80 people. in september, hurricane irma hit the florida keys and then went up the peninsula, leaving behind major damage across the state and leaving millions without power for weeks. irma killed at least 60 people in the u-s. just a few days later, hurricane maria makes landfall in puerto rico, making it the strongest storm to hit puerto rico in 85 years. the energy grid was heavily damaged, causing an island-wide power outage. maria killed at least 60 people. all three storms were category 4 making a new record of major u.s. landfalls in a single season.over in the west coast, various wildfires persisted across the that part of the country, especially in cailfornia. this will likely be the third-worst year for most acres burned in the united states.december was an interesting month starting off with unseasonable temperatures in the 50s for the most part before old man winter brought us back to reality and just in time for the holidays. on the morning of december 24th of us woke up to a white christmas eve. the first one in a few years. the kq2 studios got about an inch a half of snow while other parts saw anywhere from three to a little over four inches. we are now wrapping up the year and entering the new one with the coldest temperatures the region hasn't felt in over 40 years with below zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. only time will tell what mother nature has in store for us in 2018. with your 2017 weather year in review vanessa alonso, kq2 news, your local weather authority.>> chief meteorologist mike bracciano is