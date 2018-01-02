Speech to Text for Cold Weather Shelters

immediately. staying indoors is one way to escape the frigid temperatures and local shelters are doing what they can to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter currently, all homeless and cold weather shelters in st joseph are at full capacity. many of these shelters have set up additional cots and warming stations too help with the overflow of homeless individuals looking for relief from the cold. (sot )"we fill up very quickly especially with these cold weather events. and so we are at maximum capacity, we cannot allow one more person into the booth center and be within the safety margin." community missions has converted their daytime warming center at the 8th street mission into an overnight cold weather shelter for women. the salvation army will be opening up tomorrow as a warming station from 8am until noon. the eighth street mission will also open up as a warming station