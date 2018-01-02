Speech to Text for Second Harvest Food Bank Full from Donations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

on kq2. taking a break from the weather now, the second harvest food bank has been receiving an abundance of donations over the holidays from individuals and area businesses. including over 32,000 pounds of meat donated by triumph foods. the food bank says it was a wonderful contribution that will be implemented added to their fresh start pantries in 19 counties across northwest missouri. the food bank also received several monetary donations over the holidays to help feed the hungry. (sot )"monetary donations i would say we are getting in quite a bit. just because it's the end of the holiday season and it's the end of the year. so donations kind of pick up because you get the fiscal year tax credits and things like that." the fresh start food pantry in st.joseph will be closed new years day and reopen for regular hours january