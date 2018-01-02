Speech to Text for Fires and Power Outages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

caused a number of issues across st. joseph the st. joseph fire department working hard despite the freezing cold weather -- responding to a small house and a down power line that caused a large power outage this morning kq2's brooke anderson has more... << brooke anderson reports record breaking low temperatures are causing people to stay in the comfort of their own homehowever these cold temps are also causing several issues across st. josephi'm here at the st. joseph fire department headquarters where crews were called out just this morning in response to a small house firethe fire happened on the 2400 block of south 18th street the fire department says the owner of the home was attempting to warm up some pipes with a heat gun when fire crews had to be called out luckily no one was injured but crews say heat related house fires increase in the winter with people trying to stay warm with space heaters and chimneysfirefighters also say these cold temperatures can cause a few obsticles when crews are responding to fires sot acting battalion chief ("it does add some difficulties to our job. right now it takes a little bit longer, we have to do some extra precautions with our trucks.")and around 6:30 this morning, over 2 thousand residents woke up without power or heatthe fire department says the call came in as a transformer on fire, however crews reported seeing a powerline laying over the road but no flameskcp&l says the power outage stretched across an area in east st. joe between cook road and faraon streetkcp&l said the cause was due to a down power line here at the corner of leonard road and rainbow courtthe outage lasted over 3 hours for several residentsreporting in st. josephbrooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> more than a thousand people also lost power in parts of worth county this afternoon... kcp&l blaming the cold weather for affecting circuits in those