Cold Weather Preparations

Posted: Tue Jan 02 08:10:14 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 02 08:10:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Speech to Text for Cold Weather Preparations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

stocking up on items to stay warm. many have been out shopping for cold weather supplies like space heaters, humidifiers and heated blankets, along with a few unlikely items. ace hardware said they have seen an increased number of people buying heat tape and other items to protect their homes this winter. (sot )"when you get sub-zero, it's really easy for a pipe that's never frozen in your home before to actually freeze. people have been proactive thinking about it, so we've had a lot of preparation in the last week." the hardware store reccomends not leaving your space heater unattended and avoid placing them near curtains

