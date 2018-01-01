Speech to Text for Residential Fire 1-1-18

breaking overnight -- a fire consumed a house here in st. joseph. the fire was first reported shortly after 10 p-m last night. crews responded and made sure all of the residents of the home were out of the building -- it's unclear how many lived at the home no injuries have been reported. heavy fire and flames kept crews busy for several hours. authorities say the cold weather caused trouble for some of their equipment -- causing them to have to pull back on their battle with the blaze. they say that the home is a total loss and as of 5 this morning -- crews were still on scene monitoring the situation the cause of the fire has