Speech to Text for Warm Up on the Way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

cold day, but we did make improvements twenty degrees was our height to and below seventeen record-tying, 71 set 1939 in record low fourteen below zero set in 1979 now that we're in january this is what we typically see during the month. we usually have one day where we have highs in the 60s. four days but in the 50s, 80s in the 40s, ten days in the 30s and 5 days of highs in the twenty three days spent in the teens. rainfall usually pick up over half an inch and seemed 4.6 inches of snow. how this mental play out for us. we're starting off:. a lot of sunshine as we take a live look at tri-state ford camera maryvale. fairly light winds as well. temperatures in st. joseph nineteen degrees coming to his or two point . humidity of 47 percent southwest wind at seven miles an hour. we are in the teens across the area. 21 and fall city, eighteen and hiawatha. you will still want to bundle up stepping outside. factor wind, wind chills are generally in single digits to around ten degrees. what it feels like outside when you factor a little bit of wind for us. once again a lot of sunshine in story. a few clouds to the northwest. cloud cover through overnight hour and tomorrow morning with a little small disturbance rolling through. we are not expected to see any precipitation with that comment just clouds as we head into tonight in early tomorrow morning. >>> looking at lucrative pictures tonight we will be above zero this time around. ten degrees is where we will be dropping two. many spots waking up with temperatures in the teens. fourteen and mound city and maryville. tomorrow twenty degrees again for st. joseph. many's spots me stopping the teens. degrees as well. thursday we will take it into the upper teens across the area, mid teens in many locations. we will stay steady for the next couple days. around upper teens, mid teens to low 20s particularly as we had to tomorrow. hour by hour, as far as radar concern any precipitation and disturbance moving. given as extra clouds. we will still see a decent amount of sunshine. no major storm in the near immediate future. tonight, again an improvement. ten degrees above zero. cloudy, not as cold we will see clouds through overnight hours tonight. as we had to tomorrow, we will be twenty degrees again in st. joseph with plenty of sunshine to go around. looking at the seven day forecast and once again temperatures willbe pretty steady the next couple of days . then 27 as we head towards friday. in the 30s saturday, sunday a little rain shower, heavy snow mixed in activity for us, 42 degrees. morning snow showers possible effort 20s possible going into tuesday with much-needed warm-up on the weight. >>> most of us have our cell phones within arms reach but some of us about to spend less time on offense this year. how do you