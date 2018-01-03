Speech to Text for Hall Street Historic District

fire was the first major fire of 2018. the house was completely destroyed -- leaving several families without a home. << brooke anderson reports several families ended their new years day watching their home go up in flames...the fire started around 10 pm here in the hall street historic districnow these families are searching for a new place to call home...nat: fireit started with a bangsot mike dalsing, fire chief ("they got a report of an explosion.") fire crews rushed to the scene at the 700 block of north 7th street to find a structure completely engulfed in flames sot mike dalsing ("they entered the building initially to make sure and evacuate everyone.")fire chief mike dalsing said it's unclear the exact number of people who lived in the apartment building, but says it was close to tensot mike dalsing ("at one point the buchanan county ems was able to keep - some of the people had come out of the building in their barefeet and stuff so they were able to keep them. there was about 6 or 7 up there.") fortunantely, no injuries were reported in the fireand to help the families recover, the red cross was called in to lend their assistancesot angie springs, ("we want to make sure they get back up on their feet as quickly as they can.") the red cross is working with the families to help them get shelter, food and clothingsot angie springs ("you look at the holiday time, a time that's suppose to be joyous, and now you're faced with something like this.") it's been over 16 hours since the fire started and as you can see, crews are still out here working the scenenot much is left of the structure but ash and debris.>> the cause of the fire is still under