Speech to Text for Semi V Train Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

southside street is closed this evening for clean up after a train clipped a semi trailer at a crossing. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. somehow, no injuries to report. the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of alabama and u.s. 59. st. joseph police say a truck was stopped on the tracks behind traffic waiting at a stop sign when the railroad crossing gates came down on top of the truck. the driver of the truck couldn't get out of the way in time and the train came through shortly after. luckily, it only grazed the back of the flatbed trailer. while debris was spread across the tracks after the wreck, that was the major extent of the damage. alabama to the south of highway 59 is still closed. the driver of the truck was given