Speech to Text for Cold Weather Causes Issues for Firefighters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

website, kq2.com the subzero temperatures led to several problems for fire crews as they battled the flames not only did the frigid weather make it hard on firefighters themselves, but it as you can see it only took seconds for the water to turn to ice the department says they did have some trouble with a few of their trucks due to freezing weather north 7th street quickly turned to a sheet of ice -- the department says they had to reroute a few of their trucks while battling the flames to avoid those frozen streets crews also ran into a problem of fire hydrants not working properly -- blaming the freezing temps (sot mike dalsing, fire chief "this kind of weather here it's almost impossible. you know one of them had had a slightly - the water gets in the ground and freezes up the stem so you can't turn the stem. so it could've been any number of issues, but it really didn't delay anything and it really didn't cause any problems.") many of the fire truck hoses also froze and were left at the scene until late tuesday afternoon to thaw