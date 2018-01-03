Speech to Text for Cold Weather Construction Workers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

stand up open: adam orduna reporter with temperatures this low it makes it very difficult for workers outside to stay warm. for these construction workers building this new house in st. joseph, during this time of the year when it's so cold, they definitely have a favorite time of the day.sot: cory singleton subcontractor supervisor "lunch time is great because we get to sit in the heat. mostly just bundle up and try to stick it out." for cory singleton and his coworkers at jason brown roofing, working out in the cold is just another day on the job - a job they say they need. sot: singleton "we all have families to feed."when windchills are below zero, sometimes the crew needs to get a little creative in finding ways to keep warm.sot: singleton "there's been days at new constructions like this we've had to take some scrap wood and a bonfire and come down every now and then, sometimes we have to sit in the truck for a little bit." health experts have other recommendations.sot: cynthia brownfield "to keep yourself safe during these fridged temperatures you really want to dress in layers. it's much better to wear more layers then one very bulky item. also make sure you cover those sensitive areas your ears, hands your toes. make sure you're hydrated and that does not mean with caffeine or alcohol which are actually counterproductive." close: i'm adam orduna for kq2 your local news leader dr. brownfield says while you should always be concerned about how your body is coping with the conditions outside, you also need to pay attention to your coworkers and others you