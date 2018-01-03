Speech to Text for Pipe Burst Prevention Tips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and others you are outside with. the brutal cold can also have an impact on the pipes in your home... this is the time of year many pipes can burst creating a bigger problem. but there are things you can be doing to keep it from happening. things like running a trickle of water from your faucet to help keep your pipes from freezing... and opening cabinet doors to expose your pipes to some heat. one of the biggest things you can do right now is know where to shut off your water in case a pipe bursts. (sot josh ostertag/st. joe plumbing heating & cooling: "i've had several customers that i've worked with that had no idea where their supply actually comes up in their house. so, a good idea before cold weather hits before you can expect an issue is to just go through your house and familarize yourself with where everything is coming up, just be ready.")as you can imagine st. joe plumbing heating and cooling says they're running a lot of service calls on frozen water lines. they say if you lose power or know you're going to be gone for long period of time...it's also a good idea to shut off water to your house to avoid