Staying Committed to New Year's Resolutions

Posted: Wed Jan 03 11:40:10 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 03 11:40:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

people the new year means being a little healthier... area gyms saw many people making good on their new years resolutions to get back into shape. workers at the st. joseph y-m-c-a say the new year is always their busiest time. experts say the first 90 days of starting a new weight loss or workout routine is always the hardest. the "big" secret to staying on track is just by following the three t's...time, team and type. (sue white st. joesph family ceo: "find the time. find the team. find the type of exercise you like and enjoy doing. ultimately if you don't have the support, if you don't have a plan and if you don't have the right type of exercise that you enjoy then you probably won't be successful with your resolutions.") the "y" is teaming up with mosaic for the 12-week pound plunge program. weigh-in's start

