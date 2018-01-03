Speech to Text for New Animal Shelter Building Purchase Approved

good news tonight after the st. joseph city council gives the go-ahead for the purchase of a building that will house a new animal shelter. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. it's a plan that volunteers for the shelter have been working on for quite some time. they now will move forward with purchasing a building in the mitchell woods corporate park in east st. joseph. the group is working on a 2 1/2 million dollar capital campaign for the project. they hope to get a million dollars from the city. the council passed the resolution approving the plan on a 8-1 vote, with council member gary roach voting against. he's believes that the building chosen for the shelter could be better used for other purposes.