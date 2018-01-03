Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters Goldfish Races

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sunshine and sunshine will continue. we will be talking about the warm up in the forecast in a few minutes. >>> it is a competition for fastest fence. big brothers bigsister telling us how goldfish competing for a good cause . >> how many years doing this now. >> 5 or six years now. amazing how time flies. i remember the first one a few years ago. they are so fun. describe, rex, if you would with a goldfish speed ofit is . >> we auction 30 to 32 goldfish. we start between 6:30 and 7:00 at night. we auction them off and have a goldfish one of these classes right here and will auction them off to the highest bidder. when we get them all auctioned off, they get to race their fish. we have two gutters down the middle of the room and we have the starting line and we have a finish line. we actually race the goldfish down the line. >> the part that you did not mention is you could coax your fish along. >> you can coax them,you can use a straw to switch them or you can take the straw and blow them down . >> inventing ways to get them to go down. >> it is great. it is agreat time . >> this is a fundraiser for big brother big sister you can guess, it is. all the money raised helps our agency, the kids we serve and everybody wants to come on out and did unofficially amount is being matched up to $5000. >> this has to be one of the morecreative fundraisers. >> it is. we like to have fun . >> you want people to bed on the option on the fish. >> we want them to look into their hearts and pockets. does go for a good cause. as for big brothers big sisters to get the littles and pigs to come get them and show them a good time throughout the year. it does go through her good cause. if you look in your heart you do it all year long with these kids. i tell you what, to watch the kids put a smile on the face for what they don't get to do normally throughout the year, that is priceless to these kid . >> to see the adults come out and bid on fish. we so one fish for $1400 when you. >> are you kidding me. >> these are goldfish. go to walmart and buy these fish at the same time. but when i tell you you have for time to be a goldfish show that these races, these people love it. it is great fun. the camaraderie, if you have never seen come around 5:00, 5:30 5:00 and enjoyed. >> we had the information onthe screen a couple times . but it isfriday night . >> this friday to go for the big brothers and sisters this is a big deal. >> absolutely. >> the funding that you receive you have to come up with other ideas in this kind of fills the whole. it does. one of our major fundraisers. >> hi hello starting at 5:30. we will be auctioning the fish off and hopefully 6:00, 6:30 we will start things off. ordering food in adult beverages for everybody in. it will be relaxed and we will kick off the new year with a good time