Mid-Buchanan, Maryville Grab Wins Wednesday Night

mid-buchanan squad... over at bishop leblond... lady eagles hosting the 4th ranked team in class 2... 11-0 lady dragons...=== first quarter... all mid- buchanan... reagan webster to jaele barber.. barber with step-back fade.. mid-buch strikes first...=== later in the first.. 2-0 dragons... barber.. transition.. with the move in the lane... 4-0 m-b... dragons lead 22-0 after one... === bishop leblond looking for a bucket to fall... and reese robertson.. top of the key.. three.. golden eagles on the board...=== but tonight.. it's all mid- buchanan... 48-6 at the break.. second half...=== jill rumpf.. lays it in... and then... bailey gilbert misses.. loose ball.. gilbert with the extra effort... lays it back in... dragons win 77-26... improve to 12-0 on the season... here's dragons head coach rod elms after the game... (sot, rod elms: "we talked at the beginning of the game, let's try to get off to a good start for one game. we have had our problems getting our shots in the hole, i don't know what's going on, what we need to do to focus more, but once we got going, we were fine. defensively, we were just trying to focus on little things you know, help side, ball screens, trying to work on the little things as the game progressed.") maryville looking to continue their winning ways...on the road down in savannah....==== we start in the first... amberalea auffert finds selena sundell...gives maryville the early lead...====emma baldwin gets the ball in the corner.... drains the three....====emily cassavaugh wants in on the action...she hits a three of her own...maryville led by as many as six...====coach cooper made some adjustments....and they worked...====briley "dont call her derek" jeter dishes it to gabby hummer...thats good...====and to beat the buzzer...liz everly drains it...all tied up at 40 entering the fourth...====it would go back and forth until here....molly renshaw gets it to fall to take the lead.... ====sundell finishes off the game with some free throws...==== maryville wins this one 52-48.... (sot, quentin albrect: "the girls are just, developing that consistency because they have that belief in each other. i think they have a belief in us and we're just starting to come together and we entered this in our pregame talk, why not us?")