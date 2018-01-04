Speech to Text for Cold Weather Shelter Extending Hours

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the cold temperatures have the shelters in st. joseph bursting at the seems. all homeless shelters and emergency cold weather shelters in st. joseph have reached full capacity. with the overflow of people looking to take refuge from the bitter temperatures, community missions has the extended their hours at the 8th street mission warming center to accommodate women needing overnight shelter from the cold. but setting up the temporary shelter to get people out of the cold is stretching the mission's staff and resources thin. (sot )"the reason we're not staying open, is because it's what we call a blue cold shelter. that's when the temperature drops down below a certain level and stay that way for a couple days that we would open, mainly because we don't have the funding for that." the 8th street mission will remain open tonight and tomorrow night for women looking to escape the cold. miller said the 8th street shelter will return to its normal schedule friday. if the weather drops down into dangerous temperatures again, community missions will open the 8th street mission as a code blue shelter