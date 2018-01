Speech to Text for Fifth School District Candidate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of year. a 5th candidate is now in the race for a seat on the st. joseph school board... seth wright announced he's running today. wright is an attorney. his wife was a teacher at hyde elementary...his parents also worked for the district for 25-years. wright is also the vice chair of the st. joseph school district foundation board... three school board seats are up for election