Speech to Text for Voter ID Lawsuit Dismissed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

february. a judge has thrown out a lawsuit against missouri's new voter i-d law... the suit was filed by the a-c-l-u in june... it claimed the law was intended to make it harder for poor and minority voters to cast a ballot. the suit accused the state of failing to provide funding for voter education and free voter i-d's. voters must show a government issued i-d to vote. anyone withou a photo i-d can use a school i-d, utility bill or bank statement as proof but then they also must sign a statement. voters approved the new voter i-d law in november