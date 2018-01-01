Speech to Text for SJFD Sherlock Retirement

the st. joseph fire department honored one of their own this week fire captain dennis sherlock is retiring after 41 years of service for the departmenton monday, fire crews threw a retirement party for the captain sherlock joined the force in 1976, after retiring from the army guard sherlock's co-works shared memories of their time on the force and say he will surely be missed... (sot russell moore, battalion chief "all i can say is this department is going to miss him. he's got a lot of years and a lot of experience, and he's done a wonderful job.") (sot jack brown, former colleague "i loved working with him. he was a good man and a good firefighter.")(sot mike dalsing, fire chief "he was just one of those guys that would come to work everyday, loved his job and he would've done anything for anybody.") the fire chief says it will hard to replace the experience and work ethic shown by captain sherlock but he and the crew wish him the best in