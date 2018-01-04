Speech to Text for Pound Plunge 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

his retirement the new year is up on us all, and a lot of people like to start off the new year by getting into shape and being healthier. a couple of community groups are helping those get started on the right track. kq2's adam orduna has the scoop. 13th year in a row, people wanting to lose weight are stepping up on the scales and setting goals. the pound plunge program is helping people kick off their new year's resolutions on the right foot. sot claire clark: "so after the holidays a lot of people are like alright we have a new resolution and whether it's a resolution or a goal or a life style change this is something that can really help boost that." wednesday was the weigh in day and sydney atkinson is one of the participants taking part in this year plunge. sydney suffers from a vitamin deficiency which has led to some health problems. she says she's giving the pound plunge a try to feel better about herself and to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who also participated in the program in the past. sot sydney atkinson: "i want to get more in shape and more fit and lose some weight and i figured this would hold me accountable for it and that this was going to be a good run." mosaic is not doing this alone, they will be partnering with the st. joseph ymca to help these participants reach their goals. sot clark: "they are offering so many free classes for pound plunge participants and you can get a reduced three month membership and it's just for pound plunge participants, and it gets them moving outside." experts say that the first 90 days of starting a new workout routine is always the hardest. that's why they say it's important to have support during this time.. sot clark: "with 2,000 people nearly every year and growing every single year it's a group effort it's a community effort and benefiting everyone."sot atkinson: "get involved get moving get going it feels really good to get everyone together and it feels good to be working towards something like a goal." out: adam orduna, kq2 your local news leader. weigh-ins are still taking place until 8 tonight at the east hills mall food court area. sot clark: "you can win up to 750 dollars if you are the person who loses the biggest percentage of body fat."