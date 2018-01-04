Speech to Text for Winter Real Estate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

ask any realtor and they'll tell you any time of year is a good time to buy or sell a house.but the real estate market in the winter does have a couple of extra challenges. vacant homes could have the electricity off, meaning it could be cold and unhospitable inside a house. there could also be the clutter of holiday decorations around. despite the hurdles, realtors say it's been a decent winter season so far selling houses. (sot: jim connors, berkshire hathaway home services, stein & summers real estate: "people who have to find a place, they're still serious about looking and they want to look and get a place. the people who are thinking about it for someday tend not to think about it when there's a blizzard going on.") homes are not as attractive from the outside during the summer due to a lack of landscaping.