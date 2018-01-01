wx_icon Saint Joseph 14°

South 17th House Fire

Posted: Thu Jan 04 09:05:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 04 09:25:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

st. joseph firefighters responded to a large fire at a home near downtown last night. fire crews were called to the 1000 block of south 17th street shortly after 9 p-m. when they arrived -- they found the home fully engulphed in flames. eventually -- the home did collapse. as of yet -- we don't know who may have been living in the home. but neighbors say that the building had been vacant for several years. no injuries have been reported. police now say that the roads have been re-opnned near 17th and lafayette.

