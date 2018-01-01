Speech to Text for South 17th House Fire

st. joseph firefighters responded to a large fire at a home near downtown last night. fire crews were called to the 1000 block of south 17th street shortly after 9 p-m. when they arrived -- they found the home fully engulphed in flames. eventually -- the home did collapse. as of yet -- we don't know who may have been living in the home. but neighbors say that the building had been vacant for several years. no injuries have been reported. police now say that the roads have been re-opnned near 17th and lafayette.