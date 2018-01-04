Speech to Text for Wichita Grain Bin Accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

2016. in kansas -- emergency responders couldn't save kansas men who were killed after they got trapped inside a grain bin... it happened in wichita. dozens of rescue workers were called out to the scene to try and rescue the men.the men were reportedly trapped in 25 feet of grain. it took hours for the crews to find the bodies. they say the victims likely died from suffocation. (sot deputy chief larry tangeny/sedgwick county fire department: "anytime we have any kind of catastrophe like this, our heart do go out for all the family members and all the people that are grieving for them because we have many people in our community that work in environments like this and they have to think about that. and our hearts truly go out to them.") authorities are still investigating how the men got trapped.