wx_icon Saint Joseph 14°

wx_icon Maryville 12°

wx_icon Savannah 14°

wx_icon Cameron 14°

wx_icon Fairfax 13°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Cold Next Couple of Days

Cold Next Couple of Days

Posted: Thu Jan 04 17:26:25 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 04 17:26:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Rose

Speech to Text for Cold Next Couple of Days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is joining us now... <<we'll be in the low 20s tomorrow and the mid 20s on saturday with partly cloudy skies. on sunday, we'll be looking at rain showers possible with highs reaching the low 40s. we'll dry out on monday with highs continuing inn the 40s. we'll stay in the 40s through wednesday with partly cloudy skies. as we head towards our thursday, we're looking at a chance of snow with highs only in the low 30s.>> chris joins us now for sports... a couple of chiefs rookies nab player of month honors today... and the duo will play a big role saturday against the

Most Popular Stories

Community Events