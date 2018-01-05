Speech to Text for Cold Next Couple of Days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is joining us now... <<we'll be in the low 20s tomorrow and the mid 20s on saturday with partly cloudy skies. on sunday, we'll be looking at rain showers possible with highs reaching the low 40s. we'll dry out on monday with highs continuing inn the 40s. we'll stay in the 40s through wednesday with partly cloudy skies. as we head towards our thursday, we're looking at a chance of snow with highs only in the low 30s.>> chris joins us now for sports... a couple of chiefs rookies nab player of month honors today... and the duo will play a big role saturday against the