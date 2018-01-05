Speech to Text for 2018 National Judges Cup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

cup...<<(nat sound: go up and back, up, better..) kenna reynolds... mirand wright... two young gymnasts... performing on the national stage...(sot, miranda wright: "my mom said something about doing gymnastics and i said 'yeah, i want to do it' and so, now i'm here.")(sot, kenna reynolds: it's really exciting, but it's kind of nerve wracking because you're trying to do your because your representing your state.") reynolds and wright... two of six plus an alternate level 7 gymnasts heading to portland for the national judges cup... with reynolds being the number one level 7 in missouri... and wright being the fifth best in the state... (sot, robin weidmaier, arising stars gymnastics owner: "i've had miranda and kenna sense they were 3-years-old and they've come up through all the ranks. it's there time to be on a small team from missouri and represent our state.") this weekend marks the biggest stage in the two's gymnastic careers... and with the grandeur of the judges cup... comes the nerves... (sot, robin weidmaier: "to watch them overcome fear and new challenges, and new skills, day-to-day, year-to-year, it's just very rewarding as a coach.") kenna and miranda know how to manage the fear... already becoming state and regional champions...(sot, kenna: "say to myself, you can do it, you've done it before, just pretend that you're at the gym."(sot, miranda: "i've worked really hard and now i'm a level 7 and i made it to nationals.")(nat sound)(sot, robin: "it's going to be the best of the