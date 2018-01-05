Speech to Text for Benton Defeats Smithville Tonight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the year... they'll have to do it against visiting smithville...===in the first...jake fisher gets it down low...spins and gets it to go...====ethan kershaw misses the three...but tracks the ball...steals it...and lays it in....smithville up early....=====coach belcher makes some adjustments at half...=====chol at-er was the biggest adjustment... the senior nails the three...====== and follows it with a mid-range jumper...but folks....he wasnt done...===== another jumper gives him 19 points on the night.... ===== smithville needed an answer... =====karsen reid was that answer...knocks down the shot to tie it up....====tied at 46....simi bingham drives... draws the foul....=====with a half second on the clock... =====bingham gets two free throws to win it...=====benton wins 48-46 over smithville.... (sot gary belcher: "and uh, our energy level just wasn't very good. we started to pick it up and we did and we got right back into the game. and uh built on it. and at the end, you know, they made a good run at us. its two teams that are young, trying to learn some stuff. we were just fortunate at the end to have the ball in our hands and simi steps up and hits two free throws and we come out victorious.")