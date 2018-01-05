Speech to Text for LeBlond Falls to Chillicothe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

over at leblond tonight... jack harvey and the golden eagles... taking on chillicothe in midland empire conference play...=== first quarter... tough go for l- b... walker graves.. in the low post.. going to work... hornets up 4-0...=== and then... more post play from chillicothe... adler marshall.. with the up and under move... chillicothe out to 6-0 advantage...=== but jack harvey keeps it close early in this one tonight... harvey from three.. gets the friendly.. rim-to-glass-to- net roll... harvey had l-b's first 10 tonight...=== 23-15 chillicothe at the break...=== second half.. harvey to sean davis.. pump fake... drives.. pulls up and hits the mid-range jumper...=== and then later in the third.. harvey from the baseline.. knocks down the three...=== but chillicothe leads 42-30 after three.. and the hornets win this one tonight.. 52-39...