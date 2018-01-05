Speech to Text for Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joe

that's the word out of missouri western... the chiefs and western reached an agreement that will bring training camp back to st. joe for a ninth year and beyond... the deal will keep the team in st. joe for training camp through 2018... it also includes an option for a 1- year extension for 2019. western leaders say they take great pride in hosting camp. (sot josh looney/mwsu athletic dir.: "i think the fanfare and the openess, the accessability of the fans here on our campus. we in that in ability. i know it's important to the chiefs to be able to bring fans that are a short car drive that can come here to st. joseph and watch the chiefs.")western has been holding camp since 2010..when the chiefs brought training camp back to the state for the first time in 20 years... while missouri western and the chiefs are planning for next year, there's still business to take care of this season. it's kansas city and the tennessee titans tomorrow at arrowhead stadium in an afc playoff game. and according to sports gear retailers in the area, fans are getting excited for the game. rally house in st. joseph is seeing a stream of people coming in to get the latest gear -- some in the anticipation and hope that the team might be able to make it to the super bowl this year. (sot cyndi child: "i think we're already starting to anticipate possibly a super bowl.. knock on wood. we're already looking at hot market stuff for that too so. we're all excited and good to go." ) child says that chiefs gear has been flying off of the shelves all season, but their newer products have been in big demand the past couple weeks. she says that sales are always dependent on the teams record, so it's been extra good for them with the chiefs winning the afc west for the second straight year. kick off on saturday will be at 3:25 in the afternoon, with the game being aired right