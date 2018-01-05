Speech to Text for St. Joseph Museums Spring Trips

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

>>> back with kathy reno from st. joseph museum. even though we have been okay with winter we're tired of it. ready for spring. >> not liking it already in january. from the east coast, glad we don't have that. >> that made me feel better. >> making me feel better some of the trips planned for the museum spring into summer. great schedule planned and it sounds like lots of fun. >> this is a preview. first will be march fifteen and 16th we are calling it arts in the ozarks but we are to go to places that are unique. stay at the 21 scene hotel and there's only six in the country, a couple that collective contemporary art and decided they have nowhere to put the art. they begin to restore historic buildings and they said let's do a hope art museum and hire . >> how big of a hotel, can't be large place. how many people would you like to take tenant? >> we can take 40 to 50. the hotel they started with bentonville arkansas destination because alice walton of walmart family collected american art. she said hey why don't you build your first one in bentonville. >> this is one of several trips planned as we went to the brakes we sell the tulips. you have made trip to the colonies before. >> we have done too little time for many years. tulip time in pella iowa, all things dutch. the food architecture) we decided this time we would start with humana quality and in the day there. really see something different the first date and then do tulip colony the second day. that's made. first trip is march, if you are dying middle of march we hope it will be warmer. ifyou are dying to think of something to look forward to , we will look at warm. >>> it's something to see every year, that ozarks, st. louis, southwest and winston-salem. you're going everywhere this year. >> we are going everywhere so whatever your hot button is st. louis is doing some special. they opening museum. museum of arts will reopen will be first to see also hosting an art museum and museum traveling called sunken city the lost world. artifact they found underwater from egypt. >> that trips are fun and you learned along the way. >> you do. if you want to see the biltmor , winston-salem area. stunning southwest we will go to chaco canyon, balloon festivals, whatever your button is. >> i've seen photos of the balloon festival looks incredible. >> i have not been i can't wait. >> how can folks get information? >> 'sout by state joseph museum on federick go to our website and also first museum to join north american reciprocal museum. >> if your member of museum here you get >> exactly. extra incentive to go on trips. you get discounts, but you can go to other cultural institutionsthrough america . you can have your disco and