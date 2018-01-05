Speech to Text for Falls City Fire

falls city firefighters battling a fire...and the freezing cold..as a fire destroys a town square restaurant... thanks for joining us at 6... the fire tore though potrillos mexican restaurant in falls city wednesday morning the blaze keeping fire crews busy throughout the night and most of today. kq2's brooke anderson has more on why authorities say battling this fire was a community effort << brooke anderson reportsit was a battle against the elements for falls city nebraska firefighters...sot lori ("there was nothing that was going to beat them. they were going to beat this fire before it took the whole block. and that was amazing.") but these firefighters weren't just battling the blaze at portrillos mexican restaurant wednesday morningwater -- turning to ice beneath their feet in the frigid cold conditionssot ("they were just battling on a-an ice rink. they were just drenched and then completely frozen. like, one guys beard was just a solid sheet of ice.")local businesses rushed to help the firefighters in any way they couldsome staying open all night to provide fire crews with an escape from the freezing temperaturessot public information officer ("the doctor's office brought food, the hospital brought food, coffee and hot chocolate.")and to document the effort, local photographers took these pictures to show the effort and dedication of the fire crewssot ("they're all volunteers, and they all stopped what they were doing. it was just amazing to see how they all came together.")stand up -- as you can see behind me, the building sustained a lot of damage -- the walls and ceiling have caved in, and the windows on both sides are blown outthe cause is still under investigationbut fire crews say they believe it began in the basement of the buildingsot ("approximately 64 firemen were on scene, four hydrants were used and between 250 thousand gallons and 280,000 gallons of water was used.")brooke anderson, kq2, your local news leader >> fire crews from six surrounding communities also responded to the scene to help