Speech to Text for East Coast Winter Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

people are dead and more than 3,000 flights canceled across the country as a massive winter storm marches up the east coast. major cities from north carolina and maine remain under blizzard warnings where some areas could get up to a foot or more of snow. abc's elizabeth hur is in the storm zone in riverhead, new york with the latest. <<a powerful storm packing snow, wind and ice - paralyzing much of east coast. with tires spinning in place - cars, mail trucks and even buses -- no match for mother nature. wabc mos sot: "it's coming down so fast you're not able to clear. so underneath its getting real icy. plus you have people out here who shouldn't be driving." road conditions - so trecherous - the morning commute was a nightmare from virginia to new jersey and new york - ((nat)) "off cam: stay off the roadways!" at one point -- drivers on their way to georgia from south carolina -- spent more than six hours - stuck in traffic. the slick conditions - also grounding thousands of flights - even temporarily suspending flights in and out of new york city. sot man: "we were already in the car on the way when we got the notification so we have to wait here for six hours for our flight" the dangerous and now deadly nor'easter - even threatening coastal communities with minor to major áfloodingá. leading to rescues like these in boston where officials are also anticipating a foot of snow. elizabeth oncam tag: we could get up to 18 inches of snow here.. and forecasters say we've gotten half of that already but take a look, with the wind gust so strong, it's just blowing snow in every direction, so there isn't even snow to be measured where we have been standing all day. eh, abc news, ny.>>