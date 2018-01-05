Speech to Text for Chiefs 2018 Training Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the chiefs are coming back to st. joe... that's the word today out of missouri western... the chiefs and western reached an agreement that will bring training camp back to st. joe for a ninth year and beyond... the deal will keep the team in st. joe for training camp through 2018... it also includes an option for a 1-year extension for 2019. western leaders say they take great pride in hosting camp. (sot josh looney/mwsu athletic dir.: "i think the fanfare and the openess, the accessability of the fans here on our campus. we in that in ability. i know it's important to the chiefs to be able to bring fans that are a short car drive that can come here to st. joseph and watch the chiefs.")western has been holding camp since 2010..when the chiefs brought training camp back to the state for the first time in