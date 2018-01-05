Speech to Text for Chiefs Gear

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

while missouri western and the chiefs are planning for next year, there's still business to take care of this season. it's kansas city and the tennessee titans less than 48 hours away at arrowhead stadium in an afc playoff game. and according to sports gear retailers in the area, fans are getting excited for the game. kq2's adam orduna joins us in the studio... alan, coming up on this big weekend for the kansas city chiefs, chiefs fans are decking themselves out in the red and gold team colors rally house in st. joseph is seeing a stream of people coming in to get the latest gear -- some in the anticipation and hope that the team might be able to make it to the super bowl this year. (sot "i think we're already starting to anticipate possibly a super bowl.. knock on wood. we're already looking at hot market stuff for that too so. we're all excited and good to go." ) child says that chiefs gear has been flying off of the shelves all season, but their newer products have been in big demand the past couple weeks. she says that sales are always dependent on the teams record, so it's been extra good for them with the chiefs winning the afc west for the second straight year. kick off on saturday will be at 3:25 in the afternoon, with the game being aired here on kq2 reporting live in studio, adam orduna kq2 your