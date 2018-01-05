Speech to Text for Cheese is Good for You

study is suggests eating cheese every day is good for your heart. a study conducted through pooled data from china and the netherlands says eating cheese on a regular basis lowers your risk for heart disease. but st.joseph cardiologist dr. jane schwabe is skeptical of the study. (sot )"certain cheeses have probiotics, or good bacteria for your intestines. but then too much has got a lot of saturated fat and things like that, so too much isn't good for you. it kind of goes with the common sense, moderation type thing."